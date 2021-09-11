Barclays Reiterates €5.00 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.87 ($6.91).

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €5.48 ($6.45) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.66. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 12-month high of €6.87 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

