Barclays Upgrades Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) to Overweight

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 165 ($2.16). Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Healthcare Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 211.57 ($2.76).

Shares of SPI traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 236 ($3.08). 685,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,795. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 229.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 208.44. The company has a market cap of £946.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.44. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of GBX 89.10 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 270 ($3.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

