Barrington Research Downgrades JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) to Market Perform

Barrington Research downgraded shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded JMP Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JMP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get JMP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE JMP opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a market cap of $148.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.98. JMP Group has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 6.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that JMP Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JMP Group news, Director Glenn H. Tongue sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $74,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 5,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $34,407.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 61,790 shares of company stock valued at $386,543 over the last 90 days. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in JMP Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JMP Group by 19,963.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JMP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in JMP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Investment.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.