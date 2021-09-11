BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDOUY) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on October 1st

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2459 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDOUY opened at $22.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95. BDO Unibank has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $24.68.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BDO Unibank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans. The company also offers life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability/surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as trade settlements, trust receipts, export bill purchases, and letters of credit; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

