Bean Cash Hits Market Cap of $1.63 Million (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. Bean Cash has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $403.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000048 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000024 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,343,887,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

