Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BDRFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BDRFY opened at $24.61 on Thursday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $25.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.