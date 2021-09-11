Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,484.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,517.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,320.03. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The company has a market capitalization of $185.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.62, a PEG ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

