Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,518 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $70.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day moving average is $67.04.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.