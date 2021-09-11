Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 87 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK opened at $120.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.72. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $83.90 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

