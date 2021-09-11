Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 2,176 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $232,000.

Shares of GSY opened at $50.48 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.45 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49.

