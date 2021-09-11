Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 897,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,808 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 634,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,627,000 after buying an additional 26,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,501,000 after buying an additional 80,595 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,749,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $124.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.17. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $86.03 and a 1-year high of $127.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.