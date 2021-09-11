Bernzott Capital Advisors Acquires 2,966 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,957,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Knowles accounts for about 3.3% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 2.13% of Knowles worth $38,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth $1,915,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,915,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,945,000 after buying an additional 503,631 shares during the last quarter.

Get Knowles alerts:

Shares of KN stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,592. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.40 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,122.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.