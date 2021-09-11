Bernzott Capital Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,613,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,601,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.17.

Shares of ZBH traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,679. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.15 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

