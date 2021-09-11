Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 350.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2,342.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 73.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WYNN. Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.67.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $101.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.14) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

