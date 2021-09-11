Bessemer Group Inc. Has $26,000 Stock Position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 1,211.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONLN opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.43. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $59.42 and a one year high of $93.45.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

