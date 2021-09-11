Bessemer Group Inc. Has $64,000 Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,236 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 40,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 58,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

