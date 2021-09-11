Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $306,818,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,208 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 637.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,158,000 after purchasing an additional 980,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 6,748.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,801,000 after acquiring an additional 832,617 shares during the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $165.20 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion and a PE ratio of -10.64.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,089,569 shares of company stock worth $453,446,004. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.06.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

