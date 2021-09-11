Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,875 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 38.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261,171 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315,349 shares during the period. Primavera Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 69,431.5% in the first quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,787,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774,747 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 114.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632,400 shares during the period. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion and a PE ratio of -22.66. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,725,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,581,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $16,061,519.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at $177,832,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,069,027 shares of company stock worth $169,669,708. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.