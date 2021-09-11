Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 68 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,603,051. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABMD opened at $361.20 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.95 and a 200-day moving average of $317.62.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

ABMD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

