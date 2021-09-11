Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,623,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $112.90 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.86 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -77.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BYND. Cowen started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.47.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,498.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $761,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

