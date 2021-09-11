BIKI Hits One Day Trading Volume of $281,076.00 (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, BIKI has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BIKI has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $281,076.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIKI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00059844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00163052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00014136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.42 or 0.00738704 BTC.

BIKI Coin Profile

BIKI (BIKI) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 400,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 245,898,566 coins. The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

BIKI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

