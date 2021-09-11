Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $85.80

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $85.80, but opened at $80.15. Bilibili shares last traded at $81.33, with a volume of 91,626 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 14.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 95.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 4.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

