Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.920-$-0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $476 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.29 million.Bill.com also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.

Bill.com stock opened at $281.04 on Friday. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.17. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.21 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $247.00.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 20,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $3,303,252.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,056,535.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $317,798.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,237.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,658 shares of company stock worth $65,808,257 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

