Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Trading Down 5.9%

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $302.02 and last traded at $302.52. Approximately 19,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,456,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.55.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.85.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in Biogen by 50.2% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Biogen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Biogen by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $4,278,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

