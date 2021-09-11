Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Trading Down 5.9%

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $302.02 and last traded at $302.52. Approximately 19,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,456,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.55.
BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.85.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in Biogen by 50.2% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Biogen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Biogen by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $4,278,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.