bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMXMF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Get bioMérieux alerts:

OTCMKTS BMXMF opened at $133.28 on Friday. bioMérieux has a 1 year low of $105.65 and a 1 year high of $170.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.50.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.