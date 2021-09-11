Bitcoin Confidential Trading 39.3% Lower This Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $609,413.84 and approximately $9,091.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 39.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00019394 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.28 or 0.00462546 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001037 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000637 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.