BMO Capital Markets Boosts Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $58.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PLAY. Truist Securities upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.70.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.78. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The company’s revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $67,376,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after buying an additional 530,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,108,000 after buying an additional 365,175 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $15,992,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,661,000 after buying an additional 299,044 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.