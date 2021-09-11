Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$1.95 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BDRBF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$1.80 to C$2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. upgraded shares of Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.51.

OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.64.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

