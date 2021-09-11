Bondly (BONDLY) Price Hits $0.0741

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Bondly has a market cap of $7.70 million and $1.52 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bondly has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00059839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.46 or 0.00160308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00043426 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

