Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.41 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.260 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 285,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,067. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $214,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 7,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $293,478.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,878 shares of company stock worth $1,509,819. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 138.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 417,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.58% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $26,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

