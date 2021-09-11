Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 276.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 55,117 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 17.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 1,275.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 586,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after buying an additional 543,407 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,090 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.30 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOX. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

