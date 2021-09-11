Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BOX by 276.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,117 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BOX by 17.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in BOX by 1,275.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 586,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,455,000 after purchasing an additional 543,407 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOX alerts:

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,090 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOX stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.30 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOX. Raymond James upped their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.