BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $856 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.55 million.BOX also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. BOX has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.30 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.47.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,090. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

