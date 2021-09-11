Bp Plc Reduces Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

