Bp Plc Sells 1,008 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 4,200.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $142.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.10. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,879 shares of company stock worth $3,655,001. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

