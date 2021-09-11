Bp Plc Trims Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Bp Plc reduced its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 36.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,352 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Equitable were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Equitable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,828,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,877,000 after purchasing an additional 701,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,319,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,310 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,404,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,331,000 after purchasing an additional 351,283 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Equitable by 54.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Equitable by 15,007.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,612,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.62. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

