BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.55.

BBIO stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,323,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $2,149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 23.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 11.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

