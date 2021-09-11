Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 33.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,112,000 after buying an additional 105,480 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.65. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

