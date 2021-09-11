BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

NYSE BSA opened at $25.57 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.34.

