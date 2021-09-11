BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 24,251 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $17,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.96 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.08.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,235.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,698 shares of company stock valued at $11,685,569. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.