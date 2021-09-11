BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $13.58 Million Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,046 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 66,046 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.21% of Performance Food Group worth $13,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $612,073,000 after acquiring an additional 880,931 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,394,256 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,588,000 after acquiring an additional 564,620 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 272.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 711,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $41,001,000 after acquiring an additional 520,715 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $513,714,000 after acquiring an additional 502,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,508,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFGC opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.38 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.30.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

