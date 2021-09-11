BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Inter Parfums worth $18,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPAR. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of IPAR opened at $70.76 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.57. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.64%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

