BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 125.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $868,686. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $191.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.03 and a 200 day moving average of $185.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Compass Point lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

