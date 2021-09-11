BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,700 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $15,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,808,000 after purchasing an additional 229,272 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,027,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,502,000 after purchasing an additional 60,817 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 23.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,965,000 after acquiring an additional 207,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,644,000 after acquiring an additional 21,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 15.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 684,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,656,000 after acquiring an additional 92,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $68.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.89. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.04%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.17.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

