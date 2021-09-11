Brokerages Anticipate CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.02. CyberArk Software posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 125.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $4,063,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $2,378,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.21. 282,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $171.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.41.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

