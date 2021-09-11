Brokerages Expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.27 Million

Analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to post $9.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $8.30 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $64.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 85.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $36.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.80 million to $38.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $166.60 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $423.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%.

RCUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.39. 753,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,491. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.17. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $42.36.

In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,755,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 49.1% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,797,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,828,000 after buying an additional 921,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,883,000 after buying an additional 857,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 19.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after purchasing an additional 645,082 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 520,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

