Brokerages Expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post sales of $2.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.52 billion and the lowest is $2.32 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $9.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $10.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 34,773 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $989,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,986,000 after purchasing an additional 93,944 shares during the period.

Shares of ABG opened at $171.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.97 and a 200-day moving average of $189.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $216.88.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.