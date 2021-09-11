Brokerages Expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will report sales of $112.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $119.04 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $91.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $454.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $428.65 million to $481.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $466.22 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $487.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSET shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 92,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSET traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $19.61. 50,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,552. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.80. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $192.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

