Brokerages Expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to Post $2.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to announce earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the lowest is $2.19. EPAM Systems reported earnings of $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.99 to $11.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EPAM Systems.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

In other news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,609. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $627.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 92.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $305.83 and a twelve month high of $648.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $585.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.20.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.