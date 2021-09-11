Brokerages Expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. Hormel Foods posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.31. 2,614,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,811. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $41.91 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.07.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

